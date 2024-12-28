Reddy-made hundred rescues India against Australia and lights up MCG

Indian youngster hits maiden Test century to bring balance to the third Test in Australia.

India appear to have unearthed a new gem in Nitish Kumar Reddy, who conjured up a sensational maiden Test hundred to keep his team alive in the fourth Test against Australia.

The number eight batter’s sparkling 105 not out was the bedrock of India’s first innings 358-9 in reply to Australia’s 445 in front of a sellout crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, including his teary-eyed father.

At 221-7, the risk of follow-on loomed large on India but the seam-bowling all-rounder forged a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50) in a spectacular rear guard to rescue the tourists.

With the last Indian batter Mohammed Siraj at the other end, Reddy went on to bring up his maiden Test hundred with a four off Scott Boland.

The 21-year old knelt down, perched the helmet on top of his bat handle, and pointed towards the sky while his father wiped tears of joy in the stands.

“It’s a special day for the family. We are never going to forget this day,” Reddy senior, who quit his job to help shape his son’s career, told Fox Cricket.

“With only Siraj left, we were very, very tense. I was praying for him.”

Reddy has made strong impressions on his maiden tour. He scored 41 and 38 not out in his debut Test in the series opener in Perth and his 42 in the drawn second Test in Adelaide were the highest by an Indian batter in either innings.

India were in dire straits when Reddy walked out to bat at the MCG on Saturday and once again he responded with a counterattacking knock that neutralised much of Australia’s advantage.

Reddy has fulfilled his dreams of playing alongside Virat Kohli and received his maiden Test cap from his idol.

“I used to calculate my age so as to see if he doesn’t retire when I make my debut for India,” the all-rounder said ahead of his Test debut.

Reddy is now India’s most prolific batter, second overall behind Australia’s Travis Head, despite playing as a lower middle-order batter.

Reddy’s eight sixes in the series so far are the joint-most by a touring batter in Australia, equalling Englishman Michael Vaughan and West Indian Chris Gayle.

The tidy seamer has also claimed three wickets but former India coach Ravi Shastri said Reddy deserved to bat higher up the order.

“I would like to bat him in the top six,” Shastri told Star Sports. “Then you (India) can play five bowler and get the team balance right.

“The team management must have faith in him. Put him in the top six, he’s as good as anyone with his technique, with his ability to play the quicks and the spinners.”