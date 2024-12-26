Teenager Sam Konstas captured plenty of attention with a superb batting debut on day one of fourth Test in Melbourne.

India fought back with four late wickets to leave Australia on 311 for six on day one of the fourth Test after teen debutant Sam Konstas had lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a thrilling knock in the morning.

Tempers rose in blazing heat in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd of 87,242 on Thursday, with Virat Kohli booed by home fans after bumping shoulders with Konstas on the pitch after the 19-year-old smashed India’s bowlers around the park early on.

Konstas shrugged off the clash on the way to scoring 60 from 65 balls as Australia’s top order rewarded captain Pat Cummins’s decision to bat after he won the toss.

Trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja after the second drinks break, Konstas trudged off with huge cheers and the third-quickest half-century (50 from 52 balls) by an Australian test debutant behind Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar.

“It was quite surreal, obviously, with the big crowd, biggest crowd I’ve ever played in, and I feel like the boys welcomed me,” said Konstas, who has 11 first-class matches under his belt.

“So just playing with that freedom and backing myself and lucky to get a few runs today. Obviously, a bit disappointed with the way I got out, but hopefully we get a bit of momentum for tomorrow.”

It was left to Jasprit Bumrah to keep India in the fight, the pace spearhead bowling danger man Travis Head for a duck with the ageing ball and getting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to nick behind for four.

Seamer Akash Deep later chipped in with the wicket of Alex Carey for 31, breaking a rapid, 53-partnership with Steve Smith.

At the close, a patient Smith was not out 68 and Pat Cummins on eight. Marnus Labuschagne made 72 and Usman Khawaja 57.

Bumrah finished as the best of the India bowlers with 3-75.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after India won by 295 runs in Perth before being crushed by 10 wickets in Adelaide. The rain-affected third Test in Brisbane was drawn.