The ICC revised schedule for the tournament has India playing group matches, semifinal 1 and final, if required, in UAE.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will now be held in Pakistan and Dubai, after hosts Pakistan selected the UAE as a neutral venue for their rivals India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The venue change followed weeks of wrangling after India refused to visit Pakistan for their matches.

Tournament holders Pakistan will now have to travel to Dubai to play India in a match on 23 February, and again, if the sides were to meet, in the final on March 9.

“Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.”

The eight-team competition kicks off on February 19 in Karachi, featuring a total of 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai.

Tournament matches will be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue in the country is set to host three group-stage games, with Lahore also staging the second semifinal.

Advertisement

Pakistan face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19, while India meet Bangladesh in Dubai a day later.

Due to strained political ties, India have not toured Pakistan since 2008, and the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), citing government advice, has refused to send its team for the Champions Trophy.

The ICC said last week that matches between India and Pakistan in tournaments from 2024 to 2027 organised in either nation would be played at neutral venues.

The Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.