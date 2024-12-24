Sport|Cricket

Australia’s Konstas, 19, to make debut in fourth Test against India

Sam Konstas’s inclusion against India makes him the fourth-youngest Test debutant in Australian history.

Sam Konstas.
Australian cricketer Sam Konstas speaks to the media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 23, 2024, before the fourth cricket Test against India, starting December 26 [William West/AFP]
Australian teenager Sam Konstas will make his international debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the upcoming fourth Test against India, beginning on December 26.

The top-order batsman from Sydney was called into the starting 11 in place of opener Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped after averaging a paltry 14.40 with the bat in the opening three Tests against India.

At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas’s inclusion against India makes him the fourth-youngest Test debutant in Australian history, and the youngest since Ian Craig in 1953.

He has played just 11 matches in first-class cricket for New South Wales, scoring 718 runs at an average of 42.23 runs with two centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

The last time Konstas played at the MCG, he made three and 73 not out for Australia A last month against India A.

The Australia-India series is level at 1-1 after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a rainy draw.

Sam Konstas in cricket nets.
Konstas replaces opening batsman Nathan McSweeney in the Australian team for the fourth Test against India  [File: William West/AFP]
