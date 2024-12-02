Sport|Cricket

India’s Jasprit Bumrah ‘one of the greatest fast bowlers ever’: Travis Head

‘It’s going to be nice to look back at your career and tell the grandkids that you faced him,’ Australian batter Head says of star Indian pacer Bumrah.

India's Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets and was named player of the match as India won the first Test against Australia at Perth [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Published On 2 Dec 2024

India’s Jasprit Bumrah will go down as “one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game”, says Australia’s top-order batter Travis Head as both teams prepare to face-off in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah took eight wickets in a supremely accurate and ferocious display of fast bowling in the first Test to help the visitors to a crushing 295-run victory in Perth on November 25.

The 30-year-old is set to hand the captaincy back to regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the second Test. Unburdened by leadership duties, Bumrah could be even more of a threat under lights with the pink ball.

“Jasprit is probably going to go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game,” Head said on Monday, before the day-night Test in Adelaide that begins on Friday.

“We’re finding that at the moment – how challenging he can be, and it’s nice to play against that.

“It’s going to be nice to look back at your career and tell the grandkids that you faced him, so it’s not a bad series to play in with him,” Head added. He was one of Bumrah’s three second-innings wickets at Perth.

“Hopefully I only have to face [him] a few more times. He’s been challenging.”

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 25: Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Australia’s top-scorer Travis Head in the second innings of the first Test match at Perth [Paul Kane/Cricket Australia via Getty Images]

Head top-scored for Australia with 89 in the hosts’ second innings and he will be on familiar territory on his home turf at the Adelaide Oval.

But for all that, the 30-year-old said: “It’s just another week – go and prepare and go in fresh and hopefully I can roll out the same sort of performances.

“It’s going to be a challenge but I feel like I’m moving well, feel like I’m in a good space and go out and try and execute that.”

He said the hosts, who came into the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as favourites, had quickly got over the shock of their heavy loss in the opener.

“The writing was on the wall pretty quickly in that Test match that we were pushing it uphill,” he said.

“So for me it was reflecting in-game what we could have done better by the time that result had come.

“It’s a pretty easy one as such to move on and get over, and start talking about what’s coming.”

India hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning it at home in 2022-23 and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Australia last won the bilateral Test series in 2014-15 at home.

Source: AFP

