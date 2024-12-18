Rashford says he’s ready for new challenge amid Man United exit rumours

Marcus Rashford responds to being dropped in Manchester derby by admitting Old Trafford exit could loom large.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ready for a new challenge as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

On Sunday, United beat Manchester City 2-1, but Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of the trip to the Etihad, with new manager Ruben Amorim saying his decision was about holding his players to high standards.

This led to media reports that United were looking to sell the England forward, who has been at United since the age of seven, and the 27-year-old spoke on the subject while visiting his old school to hand out Christmas presents.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told football writer Henry Winter on Tuesday evening when asked if he was staying or leaving United.

“When I leave, it’s going to be no hard feelings. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

"𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧" That's the reason Ruben Amorim has given for leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of #mufc's matchday squad today. Nobody has scored more PL goals for United this season than those two players. pic.twitter.com/OFlp5smctP — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 15, 2024

Rashford has scored three goals since Amorim took over last month but was taken off in the 56th minute of last week’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen, with supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

The player has yet to rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, but he believes the best is yet to come.

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now,” Rashford said.

“I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot. That’s helped me grow as a player and as a person.

“So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen.”