Rashford says he’s ready for new challenge amid Man United exit rumours

Marcus Rashford responds to being dropped in Manchester derby by admitting Old Trafford exit could loom large.

PLZEN, CZECH REPUBLIC - DECEMBER 12: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between FC Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United at Stadion mesta Plzne on December 12, 2024 in Plzen, Czech Republic. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
Marcus Rashford last played for Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League match at Viktoria Plzenlast week [MB Media/Getty Images]
Published On 18 Dec 2024

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ready for a new challenge as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

On Sunday, United beat Manchester City 2-1, but Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of the trip to the Etihad, with new manager Ruben Amorim saying his decision was about holding his players to high standards.

This led to media reports that United were looking to sell the England forward, who has been at United since the age of seven, and the 27-year-old spoke on the subject while visiting his old school to hand out Christmas presents.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told football writer Henry Winter on Tuesday evening when asked if he was staying or leaving United.

“When I leave, it’s going to be no hard feelings. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford has scored three goals since Amorim took over last month but was taken off in the 56th minute of last week’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen, with supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

The player has yet to rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, but he believes the best is yet to come.

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now,” Rashford said.

“I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot. That’s helped me grow as a player and as a person.

“So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

