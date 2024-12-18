Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks silenced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half to win the second edition of the NBA Cup with a 97-81 victory in Las Vegas.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists along with two steals and three blocked shots for the Bucks, who drilled 17 three-pointers to complete an unbeaten run and follow in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers as in-season tournament champions.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points for the Bucks, who held the potentially explosive Thunder offense to 31 points in the second half on Tuesday.

“That’s who we are,” Antetokounmpo said of the Bucks’ second-half dominance, which saw them push a one-point lead at halftime to as many as 20.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points, but he connected on just eight of his 24 shots from the field, two of nine from three-point range.

The triumph was a vindication for the Bucks, who were stung by the Indiana Pacers in last year’s Cup semifinals.

They were the only team from last season’s semis to make it back to the final four in Vegas, beating the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals and dispatching Atlanta in the semis.

Their Cup success has been part of a massive turnaround after a dismal 2-8 start to the season.

They have now won 13 of their last 16 games, and Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, indicated he considered it only a stepping stone.

“It’s great for our team,” said Antetokounmpo, who was named MVP of the tournament. “The last 15 games we’ve played, we’ve competed. We’ve played team basketball.

“I’m so proud of this group,” he added. “Coming out of halftime we know we have 24 minutes to go, we came out in the third quarter, we set the tone. We played great team basketball.”