Spanish giants and European champions Real Madrid face Mexico’s Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Doha.

Who: Real Madrid vs Pachuca

What: FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Where: Lusail Stadium, Doha, Qatar

When: 8pm (17:00 GMT) on Wednesday December 18

Follow Al Jazeera’s live text and photo build-up and commentary.

European champions Real Madrid will target a record-extending sixth global crown when they enter the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup against Mexican side Pachuca in the final to be played in Qatar on Wednesday.

The Champions League holders and Europe’s most successful club side were granted direct qualification to the tournament’s showpiece finale as UEFA’s continental champions.

Pachuca are the underdogs – but they have capped off a brilliant 12-month run of form with an impressive performance in Doha.

The newly branded Intercontinental competition has replaced the FIFA Club World Cup and will be held annually for the six continental champions as part of FIFA’s new global club competition format. The Club World Cup has now expanded to 32 of the finest club teams from around the world and will be held every four years.

As winners of the CONCACAF Continental Cup (for teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean confederation), Pachuca’s chances of victory against Real Madrid are not to be dismissed lightly.

Their 3-0 takedown of Botafogo on Thursday in the Derby of the Americas was a shock outcome with the Brazilian giants favourites heading into the match.

No less impressive was Pachuca’s victory on penalties against African powerhouse Al Ahly in the last round to lift the Challenger Cup, sealing the Mexican club’s best ever result in a FIFA tournament.

Real Madrid, who have won the FIFA Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022), will once again be the favourites for Wednesday night’s final.

The squad is stacked with unmatched world class talent at a club level, including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

The final will be played in Lusail Stadium and marks two years to the day since Qatar hosted the World Cup final, in which Argentina overcame France.

Real Madrid team news

Mbappe has been passed fit to feature in the final – but whether the thigh injury that threatened his participation will allow him to start remains to be seen. The French star limped out of the 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last Wednesday.

Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Eder Militao are all absent with long-term knee injuries. Ferland Mendy is also sidelined.

Pachuca team news

Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada has no new injury concerns for the match and could retain the same XI that overcame Al Ahly on Sunday.

Salomon Rondon, 35, who enjoyed a long career in the English Premier League with Newcastle United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, is the star name and was Player of the Match in his side’s CONCACAF victory against Columbus Crew.

Where can I watch and follow the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final?

Regional broadcasters and online streaming platforms will televise the game live.

Al Jazeera Sport will run a live text commentary stream and photo coverage of the match.