Bumrah, India avoid follow-on as third Australia Test heads for draw

A spirited final wicket stand by India in Brisbane all but guarantees a drawn result to the third Test at the Gabba.

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep mounted a defiant 10th-wicket stand to help India avoid the follow-on on day four of the third test in Brisbane as Australia’s slight hopes of victory were further diminished by an injury to Josh Hazlewood.

Deep sent a thick edge off Pat Cummins flying over a leaping fielder at gully for four runs to push India to safety, prompting celebrations among the visitors at the Gabba on Tuesday.

Number 11 Deep smashed the Australia captain for six two balls later, then blocked another delivery before stumps were called due to failing light.

Deep was unbeaten on 27, with Bumrah on 10, the tailenders having pushed India to 252 for nine, still 193 runs behind Australia’s first innings 445.

The unbroken 39-run partnership has all but saved India from defeat, with Australia forced to bat again and left with little time to take another 10 wickets.

The hosts’ task has been made tougher with a calf injury to fast bowler Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test and is expected to miss the rest of the five-match series, which is tied at 1-1.

The fourth Test begins in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth and final Test in Sydney from January 3.