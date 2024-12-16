The leg injury Kylian Mbappe sustained in the Champions League last week has not prevented him from being included in the squad for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Kylian Mbappe has been named in Real Madrid’s squad for their FIFA Intercontinental Cup final and the 25-year-old will travel to Qatar for it this week, the Spanish club has said.

The French forward’s trip to the Middle East had been in doubt after he sustained a thigh injury in Madrid’s 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy on December 10.

“Mbappe did some work with the rest of the squad and some on his own,” Real said of their final training session ahead of the Doha trip on Monday.

Real Madrid, who qualified for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup by winning the 2023-24 Champions League, will play in the final against Mexico’s Pachuca – winners of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, who first had to beat Brazil’s Botafogo and Egypt’s Al Ahly to progress to the final.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium just outside the capital Doha – the same venue that hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar final.

The newly-introduced FIFA Intercontinental Cup is a club competition to be played annually between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of a series of intercontinental playoffs comprising the confederation champions of all premier club competitions.