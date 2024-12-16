Bad weather continues to hamper the Brisbane Test with most of day three lost to rain, making a draw the most likely outcome.

Australia’s pacemen rattled through India’s top order on a rain-hit day three of the third test in Brisbane but the recurring wet weather put the brakes on the hosts’ charge.

India were 51 for four at stumps on Monday, trailing Australia’s first-innings total by 394 runs, as play was abandoned nearly an hour early due to bad light at the Gabba.

Opener KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 with India skipper Rohit Sharma yet to score.

Australia’s bowlers could only complete 17 overs after being bowled out for 445 in the morning. Captain Pat Cummins did well to have Rishabh Pant caught behind for nine in the first over following a rain break before tea.

Two balls later, following a glorious cover drive for four by Rahul off Mitchell Starc, the players trudged off the ground as tea was called early.

More rain saw the resumption of play delayed after tea and when it finally kicked off again Australia were reduced to bowling only a couple of overs of spin due to poor light after paceman Starc had completed his earlier interrupted over.

It was a frustrating day for the loyal crowd of 16,180 but perhaps more so for the home team, whose chances of forcing a result were progressively eroded. With more rain forecast for days four and five, a draw is the most likely outcome.

Australia, nonetheless, dominated what play there was, continuing on from their superb day two when Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries to build a big total.

Starc took two wickets in six balls, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, while Josh Hazlewood removed Virat Kohli for just three as India’s reply got off to a dreadful start.

Rahul survived, though, after wearing a painful blow on his wrist from Hazlewood’s first ball of the morning.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 with two matches to come in Melbourne and Sydney.