Australia stage a middle order fightback to pass 400 against India on day two of the third Test in Brisbane.

Steve Smith clambered out of his form slump with a drought-breaking century and Travis Head smashed another big century as Australia posted a commanding 405 for seven on day two of the third Test against India in Brisbane.

Smith batted away questions about his place in the team with a hard-earned 101, while Head marched on to a swashbuckling 152 to the delight of most of the 34,227-strong crowd at the Gabba on Sunday.

“It was nice to get in, feel good,” said Smith, who scored his 33rd Test century and first since Lord’s in the 2023 Ashes.

“I missed out for a little while now, so it’s nice to get three figures again.”

It took Jasprit Bumrah to salvage something from a tough day for India, the pace spearhead taking three wickets after tea to finish the day with his 12th five-wicket haul.

Seizing the new ball, he had Smith edge to Rohit in the slips to break a 241-partnership with Head before removing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (5) and Head in quick succession.

But Bumrah’s bravery also amplified India’s heavy reliance on their star quick.

Advertisement

Recalled pacer Akash Deep and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were wicketless, while seamer Mohammed Siraj spent time off-field after clutching at his hamstring when bowling in the morning.

Alex Carey was unbeaten on 45 and Mitchell Starc was on seven at stumps, having pushed Australia past 400.

Challenging wicket

The day belonged to Head and Smith, the former backing up his match-winning 140 in the pink ball Test in Adelaide and the latter posting his 10th century against India.

Hitting Deep for a single off his pads, Smith ended his longest streak without a hundred, bringing the Gabba crowd to their feet. The 35-year-old threw an icy stare at the Australian team and kissed the crest on his helmet.

Head hurtled to three figures, hitting a Bumrah full toss for three in the final minutes before tea to bring up his ninth Test century, then flying past 150 at nearly a run a ball.

“Nice to come out and start again, build a nice partnership and be able to contribute to the day,” said Head.

“It is a nice wicket … It was challenging, they bowled pretty well.”

Siraj had a late reward when he had Australia skipper Pat Cummins caught behind for 20 but appeared well short of his best.

Head and Smith batted throughout the entire middle session, unravelling India’s hard work in the morning.

Rohit Sharma’s men had shared the points up to lunch, grabbing early wickets after only 13.2 overs were bowled on a rain-hit day one.

Advertisement

Australia resumed on 28 for no loss and Bumrah struck with his seventh ball of the morning having opener Usman Khawaja caught behind for 21. He then removed Nathan McSweeney for nine in his next over.

Siraj, booed in Adelaide for his send-off of Head, continued to make mischief as he marched past on-strike batsman Marnus Labuschagne and switched the bails around.

Labuschagne switched them back defiantly but was soon caught in the slips for 12 by Virat Kohli after a loose drive at relief bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy.

With rain forecast over the final three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.