Former fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed Pakistan’s interim Test coach after Jason Gillespie resigned on Thursday evening, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.

Aqib, who was appointed Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach last month, will also take on red-ball coaching duties.

Australian Gillespie was signed by the PCB on a two-year contract in April alongside Gary Kirsten, who resigned as limited-overs coach in October.

“Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head coach will be the Two-match test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour,” the PCB said in a statement.

Gillespie resigned from his role after refusing to join the squad on their tour of South Africa over disagreements with the country’s cricket board.

Kirsten resigned for similar reasons.

The former Yorkshire and Sussex coach told Al Jazeera soon after his appointment that showing faith in players was a change he wanted to bring to Pakistan’s cricket.

Pakistan are in South Africa playing a three-match Twenty20 international series followed by three one-day games, before the first Test begins in Centurion on December 26, and the second in Cape Town on January 3.

Gillespie was removed from the selection panel in October following Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test against England by an innings, a result that followed September’s 2-0 whitewash at the hands on Bangladesh.

Pakistan went on to win the the next two Tests against England, taking the series 2-1, on sharply spinning pitches.

Gillespie did not hide his sentiments, saying he was frustrated. “I think there’s always frustrations from time to time,” the former seamer said, in an interview with Sky Sports during the second England Test.

“It wasn’t what I signed up for, I’ll be completely honest.”

After the England series, Gillespie served as white-ball coach on Pakistan’s tour of Australia but was not given the job for the series in Zimbabwe.

Gillespie was reportedly not happy after the contract of his assistant Tim Nielsen was not renewed by the PCB.

Pakistan have a history of sacking coaches in the recent past. They have had six different coaches in all formats in the last four years.