Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju prevailed in a thrilling endgame that had been expected to end in a draw.

Teenager Gukesh Dommaraju of India became the youngest undisputed chess world champion by beating defending champion Ding Liren of China in a dramatic turn of events in the last game of a 14-game match in Singapore.

Gukesh, 18, is four years younger than Garry Kasparov, who had been the youngest world champion since 1985 when he beat Anatoly Karpov.

Gukesh won Thursday’s game with the black pieces after Ding wilted under pressure and blundered in what commentators considered to be a comfortable position, snatching the title with a final score of 7.5-6.5.

The 14th game appeared to be heading for a draw but with a one-pawn advantage – supported by a rook and a bishop – a tenacious Gukesh pressed on and was richly rewarded for it.

“My whole strategy for this match was to push as much as possible in every single game,” Gukesh told reporters.

“It just takes one game for the strategy to pay off.”

Ding, 32, whose form has plummeted since he beat Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to claim the crown in 2023, had not won a long-time format “classical” game since January and largely avoided top events in a bid to improve.

But the Chinese player regained confidence after a surprise win in the opening round of the match and, following two wins for Gukesh and eight draws, had evened the score in round 12 with a victory that was acclaimed by several commentators.

The match was a 14-round long-time “classical” event with a prize fund of $2.5m.

Gukesh had qualified in April by winning FIDE’s Candidates Tournament.

World number one Magnus Carlsen, who had been world champion since 2013, relinquished his title in 2022, citing a lack of motivation.

“Becoming the world champion doesn’t mean that I’m the best player in the world, obviously there’s Magnus [Carlsen], so it’s also a motivating factor”, Gukesh said.

He is the second Indian after five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to hold the title.

Magnanimous in victory, Gukesh praised Ding, saying he “fought like a true champion”.