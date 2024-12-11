Sport|Football

Saudi Arabia named FIFA World Cup 2034 host; Morocco to co-stage 2030

FIFA Congress confirms the Middle East nation’s bid for 2034 – with Morocco, Spain and Portugal to co-host 2030 edition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
A speech by President of FIFA Gianni Infantino is broadcasted on a screen during a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on December 11, 2024, as the FIFA Congress votes for the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup [Photo by AFP]
Published On 11 Dec 2024

The world footballing body, FIFA, has officially named Saudi Arabia as the host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting, held on Wednesday, also confirmed Morocco, Spain and Portugal as co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup.

The decision was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.

“We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity,” Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.

The combined proposal from Morocco, Spain and Portugal will see the 2030 event take place across three continents and six nations, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Uruguay held the first World Cup in 1930, while Argentina and Spain have also staged the tournament. Portugal, Paraguay and Morocco will all be first-time hosts.

Saudi Arabia will become the second Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament after Qatar staged it in 2022.

The 2034 edition will stage the first-ever 48-team tournament in a single host country.

Matches will be held across 15 stadiums in five host cities in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and Neom.

Riyadh’s King Salman Stadium, with a 92,000-spectator capacity, is expected to be the venue for the opening and final matches once constructed.

Graphic image of proposed football stadium for Saudi Arabia's staging of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
A digital rendering of the proposed King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a proposed capacity of 92,000 people, the venue is one of the proposed 2034 FIFA World Cup stadiums [Populous via Getty Images]
