Saudi Arabia named FIFA World Cup 2034 host; Morocco to co-stage 2030

FIFA Congress confirms the Middle East nation’s bid for 2034 – with Morocco, Spain and Portugal to co-host 2030 edition.

The world footballing body, FIFA, has officially named Saudi Arabia as the host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting, held on Wednesday, also confirmed Morocco, Spain and Portugal as co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup.

The decision was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.

“We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity,” Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.

The combined proposal from Morocco, Spain and Portugal will see the 2030 event take place across three continents and six nations, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Uruguay held the first World Cup in 1930, while Argentina and Spain have also staged the tournament. Portugal, Paraguay and Morocco will all be first-time hosts.

Saudi Arabia will become the second Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament after Qatar staged it in 2022.

The 2034 edition will stage the first-ever 48-team tournament in a single host country.

Matches will be held across 15 stadiums in five host cities in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and Neom.

Riyadh’s King Salman Stadium, with a 92,000-spectator capacity, is expected to be the venue for the opening and final matches once constructed.