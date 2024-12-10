FIFA’s new-look club competition will see Real Madrid play in the final at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on December 18.

European football’s most successful club, Real Madrid, can add another title to their glittering trophy collection when they play in the final of FIFA’s new Intercontinental Cup in Qatar.

As the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish club have gained direct qualification for the tournament’s final on December 18, which marks two years since Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Two games preceding the final will pit continental champions against each other with the winner going on to face the Galaticos.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA’s brand new club continental club competition in Qatar:

What’s the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The new FIFA Intercontinental Cup is a club competition, announced in December 2023, to be played annually between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of a series of intercontinental playoffs comprising the confederation champions of all premier club competitions.

How is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup different from the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup, which has been held annually since 1960, has been expanded from seven continental confederation champions to 32 club teams. It will now be played every four years in June and July.

The next Club World Cup will be hosted by the United States in 2025.

Which teams are part of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

Real Madrid (Spain): UEFA/Europe champions

Al Ahly (Egypt): CAF/Africa champions

Pachuca (Mexico): CONCACAF/North America, Central America and the Caribbean champions

Botafogo (Brazil): CONMEBOL/South America champions

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates): AFC/Asia champions

Auckland City (New Zealand): OFC/Oceania champions

What’s the format of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

Four cross-continental playoffs will be contested by five teams, and the winner will play Real Madrid in the final.

What’s the full match schedule of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

African-Asian-Pacific playoff: Al Ain 6-2 Auckland City on September 22 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, UAE

Al Ain 6-2 Auckland City on September 22 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, UAE African-Asian-Pacific Cup: Al Ahly 3-0 Al Ain on October 29 at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Al Ahly 3-0 Al Ain on October 29 at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt Derby of the Americas : Botafogo vs Pachuca on December 11 at 8pm (17:00 GMT) at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

: Botafogo vs Pachuca on December 11 at 8pm (17:00 GMT) at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar Challenger Cup : Derby of the Americas winner vs Al Ahly on December 14 at 8pm (17:00 GMT) at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

: Derby of the Americas winner vs Al Ahly on December 14 at 8pm (17:00 GMT) at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar Final: Real Madrid vs Challenger Cup winner on December 18 at 8pm (17:00 GMT) at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Which stadiums are hosting FIFA Intercontinental Cup matches in Qatar?

Stadium 974, Doha: Built on the shores of the Gulf with 974 containers, the venue overlooks the Doha skyline. This 40,000-seat stadium hosted seven matches during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Built on the shores of the Gulf with 974 containers, the venue overlooks the Doha skyline. This 40,000-seat stadium hosted seven matches during the Qatar World Cup 2022. Lusail Stadium, Lusail: Lusail Stadium, located in Lusail City just outside the capital Doha, played host to the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, which saw Lionel Messi’s Argentina edge Kylian Mbappe’s France in a thrilling finish to the tournament. The stadium has also hosted the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and can accommodate more than 89,000 fans.

How can I buy tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

Fans can grab tickets from FIFA’s official ticketing platform.

Where can I watch and follow the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

Regional broadcasters and online streaming platforms will cover the games live.

Al Jazeera will run live text and photo coverage of the final on December 18.