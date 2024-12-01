Debutant batter Bethell’s quick 50 and fast bowler Carse’s six-for help the visitors seal an emphatic win on day four in Christchurch.

England have blazed to an eight-wicket victory in the first cricket Test match against New Zealand, knocking off their 104-run target in just 12.4 overs of their second innings.

After bowling out New Zealand for 254 in Christchurch on Sunday, debutant Jacob Bethell scored the winning run to reach a maiden Test fifty off 37 deliveries with eight fours and a six on day four of the match. Joe Root was not out 23 off 15 balls at the other end.

“Very happy with the way we performed throughout the week,” England captain Ben Stokes said after his side took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

“Our bowlers were relentless throughout.”

New Zealand resumed on 155-6 in their second innings, a lead of four runs, and frustrated England for more than two hours to reach 254, a lead of 103.

Daryl Mitchell, 31 overnight, scored a defiant 84 and put on a stubborn 13-over partnership for the last wicket worth 45 runs with Will O’Rourke (five not out).

England’s Brydon Carse took six second-innings wickets to finish with 10 in a Test for the first time.

The 104-run target was never going to be enough to stop England, who sealed the Test midway through the afternoon session.

They lost Zak Crawley in the second over, caught and bowled by Matt Henry for one, and Ben Duckett caught by Henry off O’Rourke for a rapid 27 off 18 balls before Bethell and Root took over.

The home defeat evaporated New Zealand’s euphoria from their recent 3-0 sweep in India and all but ended their hopes of a berth in the World Test Championship final.

“We were happy with the position we had, and we had our opportunities,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said after the match.

“On a different day, catches go to hand and things might be different, but that’s the sport we play.”

England’s first innings 499 gave them an imposing 151-run lead, but had New Zealand taken their catches it could have been a different scenario.

Harry Brook was dropped on 18, Stokes was put down on 50 and added 30 more, a catch off Duckett was spilt on 25 and he went on to make 46, while Carse finished 33 not out after escaping on six.

“Catches win matches,” said Brook as he reflected on the five lives he had on his way to 171.

Brook then caught opener Latham at the start of the New Zealand second innings to give Woakes his first wicket.

England skipper Stokes said he would be fit for the second Test despite an injury scare.

The all-rounder pulled up while bowling and tossed the ball to Gus Atkinson to finish his over.

Stokes stayed on the field and said stopping bowling had been a precautionary measure and he would play in the second Test.

“I twinged my back diving for a catch on day one and there’s a bit of stiffness,” he said.

“Where we were in the game it was ‘I don’t really need to do this and put myself at risk’.

“So yeah, it was more for caution than anything else and I’ll be fine for Wellington.”

The second Test starts in Wellington on Friday. The third and final Test is in Hamilton, beginning December 14.