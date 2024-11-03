Brandon Moreno beats Amir Albazi by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

Mexico’s former champion Moreno scored 49-46, 50-45, 50-45 against Iraq’s Albazi, who was on a six-fight winning streak.

Brandon Moreno used his crisp boxing to snap Amir Albazi’s six-fight winning streak and win by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Through three rounds on Saturday night, the former flyweight champion dominated Albazi (17-2) in significant strikes and finished with a 132-63 advantage in that category. Albazi’s vision in his right eye was significantly compromised early in the fight.

The judges scored it 49-46, 50-45, 50-45.

“I feel like a new guy, a new person,” said Moreno (22-8-2), who bounced back from back-to-back losses.

Erin Blanchfield won a decision against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the women’s flyweight co-main event. The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 48-47. Blanchfield (13-2) used her wrestling moves to stifle Namajunas’s (14-7) potent striking ability throughout the final 15 minutes of action.

Brazil’s Brendson Ribeiro beat Caio Machado by a split decision in a light-heavyweight bout. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. Both men traded shots, but neither could find the necessary volume to end the fight. Ribeiro (16-7) earned his first UFC win, while Machado (8-4-1) remains winless in the promotion.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3) ignited the Edmonton crowd with a third-round d’arce choke submission against Ariane da Silva (17-10) in women’s flyweight action. Jasudavicius has won four out of her past five fights, earning the fifth finish of her MMA career. Da Silva has lost two in a row.

Middleweight Dustin Stoltzfus pulled off the upset against Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault with a first-round TKO. Stoltzfus (16-6) earned his first win in nearly a year. Barriault (16-9) suffered his third loss in a row.

Welterweight Mike Malott opened the main card with a win by unanimous decision against Trevin Giles. The judges had it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28. Malott (11-2-1) won for the sixth time in his seven fights since December 2020. Giles (16-7) has lost three consecutive fights.