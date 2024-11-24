Verstappen edges Norris in the race and becomes the sixth man to claim four world championship titles, all in a row.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his fourth consecutive Formula One world title, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth and taking an unbeatable lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With two rounds to spare in the 2024 championship, the Dutch driver did enough to pip Norris for the world title as George Russell of Mercedes won the race under the lights on Saturday.

The 27-year-old came home in fifth place and became just the sixth man after Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost to claim four championships.

Russell won the race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

Norris, who finished sixth, made a late pitstop to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

“What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone,” Verstappen said over team radio after taking the chequered flag and being congratulated on becoming a four-times champion.

“It was a little bit more difficult than last year but we pulled through and we gave it all.”

In the constructors’ standings, Ferrari closed the gap to McLaren to 24 points.