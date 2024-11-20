Argentina close on World Cup as Messi helps Martinez level up with Maradona

A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday night, with the striker’s goal moving him level with Diego Maradona as the country’s fifth all-time scorer.

The 27-year-old Inter Milan forward notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

“I’m happy because my whole family came and I always want to give my best. This year was very positive and luckily we closed it with a victory,” Martinez told local TV.

“It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day. Everyone wants to beat us. Argentina’s national team are always the main characters. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path.”

Until Martínez scored, Argentina’s best chance was in the 21st minute, when striker Julian Alvarez hit the Peruvian goalkeeper’s right post. Messi once again had a modest performance, as he did in his team’s 2-1 defeat in Paraguay on Thursday.

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games. The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We are Copa America champions, we are first in the qualifiers. We have to be proud,” Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez added.

Inter Miami forward, Messi, remains the country’s record goal scorer netting 112 times. Former striker Gabriel Batistuta, who enjoyed a long career with Fiorentina in Italy, is second on the list with 55 goals.

Argentina’s rivals Brazil face fan backlash as stutter continues

Brazil fans at home in Salvador jeered their team after the final whistle following their 1-1 draw against Uruguay.

In a match with few opportunities for either side, Uruguay seemed closer to winning for most of the second half with Federico Valverde opening the scoring in the 55th minute after Brazilian defenders failed three times to clear the ball from their penalty area. The Real Madrid midfielder hit the ball to the left corner to score.

Gerson equalized in the 61st minute in similar fashion at the Arena Fonte Nova.

Brazil, who remain without the services of their injured forward Neymar, lag in fifth position with 18 points after several uninspiring performances. Striker Raphinha said he understood the frustration of his team’s fans but disagreed with their reaction at the end.

“We played great. We did everything we could to leave here with a victory. We must have our heads high up, it will be very tough to beat us,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Ecuador won 1-0 at Colombia with a goal by Enner Valencia in the seventh minute, in which he dribbled through three players before scoring. Ecuador lost defender Piero Hincapie to a red card in the 34th minute but held on for the win.

Bolivia and Paraguay drew 2-2 in a match between teams that could end up fighting for the seventh position in the region’s qualifying. Chile, one of the worst-performing teams in the region this year, showed some fighting spirit and beat Venezuela 4-2.