Tottenham’s Bentancur banned for seven games over racist remark about Son

Uruguayan midfielder found guilty of ‘aggravated breach’ in comments about his South Korean club captain Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Son Heung-min during a television appearance, the English Football Association (FA) has said.

In a statement on Monday, the FA said the midfielder “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

“It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’… as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin,” the statement added.

In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied, “Sonny’s?”, adding: “It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur apologized later on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you”.

Son accepted the excuses, saying his teammate had made a mistake and “would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive”.

“We are brothers and nothing has changed at all,” Son said in June. “We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in preseason to fight for our club as one.”

An independent commission also imposed a fine of 100,000 pounds ($126,000) on the player. The sanction can be appealed.

The suspension only covers domestic matches, meaning the 27-year-old Bentancur will be available to play for his London club in the Europa League. Spurs take on Roma in the league phase of the tournament on November 28.

The FA also ordered Bentancur to attend a “face-to-face education program”, details of which will be provided later. The course should be completed by March 11 next year.

“If the player fails to complete the program satisfactorily in that period, he will be immediately suspended from all domestic club football until such time as the mandatory program is completed,” the FA said.

Tottenham and Bentancur did not immediately react to the punishment.