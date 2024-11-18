Javed’s interim appointment runs until March 9, 2025, coinciding with the end of the ICC Champions Trophy being staged in Pakistan.

Pakistan has again changed its coaching lineup, appointing former fast bowler Aaqib Javed as interim head coach for the white ball team.

In the past two years, Pakistan cricket has ploughed through five coaches, three board heads, three captains and numerous formats of the domestic competition, while suffering a string of humiliating defeats.

Javed will replace Jason Gillespie who steered the national side to a recent 2-1 ODI away series victory over world champions Australia, before slumping to a 3-0 T20 series defeat against the Aussies.

Gillespie, Pakistan’s red-ball head coach, had replaced former South African Gary Kirsten who resigned over differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last month.

“Aaqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, is appointed as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” said a PCB release on Monday.

It refuted reports Gillespie – the former Australian star bowler – would be removed, announcing he would remain red-ball head coach for the two-match Test series in South Africa next month.

Javed is also a member of Pakistan’s senior selection committee which has been repeatedly reshuffled since Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took over as PCB chairman in February.

A permanent head coach will be appointed after the ICC Champions Trophy which Pakistan is due to host from February 19 until March 9 – subject to India’s participation.

Last week, India threw the eight-team international competition into question by refusing to send their squad to Pakistan on security fears and proposed their matches be played at a neutral venue outside the country.

The PCB said it would not accept a hybrid model and insisted the whole tournament should be staged in Pakistan.

Javed’s first assignment will be three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe from November 24 until December 5, followed by a white-ball tour of South Africa starting December 10.

In the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from February 8-14.