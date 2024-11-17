Jorge Martin finishes third in the season finale in Barcelona to become the first independent rider world champion of the MotoGP era.

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin has been crowned the 2024 MotoGP world champion after finishing third in the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix, which was won by his title rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

Martin led by 19 points heading into the final race of the season on Saturday, and the Spaniard needed to finish in the top nine to clinch the title if polesitter and twice-champion Bagnaia won the race. Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez finished second.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m completely shocked,” an emotional Martin said after kissing the new panel on his bike which had a golden number one instead of his number 89.

“On the last few laps I couldn’t even ride, I started crying a bit, it was really an emotional race… It’s been a long journey, a lot of crashes and big injuries. So finally we are here.”

Bagnaia had done everything to close the gap in the title race, with victory in the final Grand Prix his 11th of the season, but Martin’s 32 podiums across sprints and races earned him the title by 10 points.

Bagnaia and Martin made superb starts off the line and the title rivals went into turn one first and second. Marquez was third but he dived in on the inside of turn one on the second lap to overtake Martin.

Enea Bastianini immediately began to hound Martin but the Ducati rider did not see Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro behind him as the Spaniard elbowed his way past to move up to fourth in the final race of his career at his home Grand Prix.

The top three maintained their pace over the course of the next few laps, with Martin under no pressure in third place as the experienced Espargaro defended fourth position in an intense battle with Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia eventually cruised to victory – with his future teammate Marc Marquez finishing second – but the Italian and the Ducati garage could only watch as Martin finished third to seal the title and prompt wild celebrations.