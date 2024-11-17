Netherlands’s win over Hungary was halted due to a medical emergency on Hungary’s assistant coach Adam Szalai.

Netherlands have entered the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals after outclassing Hungary with a 4-0 victory while record-setting Germany hammered Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0.

Netherlands and Hungary went into Saturday’s match tied on five points each, with the winners set to join Germany in the last-four stage from Group A3.

First-half penalties by Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo sent the Oranje on their way before Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners made the game safe in the second period.

The match at the Johan Cruyff Arena was briefly interrupted in the seventh minute following a medical emergency on the Hungarian bench.

The referee stopped play for some 10 minutes while Hungary’s assistant coach Adam Szalai received treatment, shielded from view by huddled players and staff members, as well as a large white sheet.

Szalai, 36, was stretchered off to applause from spectators and players alike, the Hungarian FA later released a statement saying he was “conscious” and in a “stable condition” at an Amsterdam hospital.

Germany cemented their spot at the top of the group with a 7-0 win over Bosnia – the heaviest in the six-year history of the Nations League.

“It was good fun tonight. After a couple of goals, we did the work defensively and then everything came together offensively. The more that happens, the more fun we have on the pitch,” German attacker Jamal Musiala said.

Musiala opened the floodgates after two minutes with a header from Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

Tim Kleindienst scored his first goal for Germany in the 23rd minute and Kai Havertz made the game safe eight minutes before the break, slotting home after a slick one-two with Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz then made it four on 50 minutes with a sublime swerving free-kick from wide on the left, before doubling up seven minutes later.

“Seeing Flo [Wirtz’s] free kick was kind of nice but just in general everyone played well, had good moments. We’re just playing good football,” added Musiala.

Substitute Leroy Sane scored Germany’s sixth in the 66th minute and Kleindienst completed the rout just over 10 minutes from time as he guided home a pinpoint cross from centre-half Antonio Rudiger.

The emphatic result leaves Germany five points ahead of the Netherlands, with only one match left to play.

In Group B1, Georgia played out a 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine to stay two points ahead of the fourth-placed visitors.

The Czech Republic drew 0-0 in Albania and remain top of the group on eight points, one ahead of Georgia in second and their third-placed opponents.

Turkey stayed top of Group B4 with a 0-0 draw at home to Wales, while Iceland beat Montenegro 2-0.

Turkey were presented with a golden opportunity to grow their two-point lead over Wales, but Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute penalty wide.