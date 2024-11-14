Joshua Kimmich says the national team’s 2022 protest of the ban on pro-LGBTQ+ armbands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was not a good image.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich says he regrets the political stance the nation’s football team took at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On November 23, 2022, the German players posed for a team picture with their hands over their mouths in the Qatari capital, Doha, before their opening group match against Japan to signify their protest at FIFA, world football’s governing body, which had threatened sanctions against players wearing armbands in support of political causes at the tournament.

Six other European teams, alongside Germany, planned to wear ‘OneLove’ armbands supporting diversity and tolerance, in reference to homosexuality being illegal in Qatar, but backed down following the threat of disciplinary action.

“In general, us players should stand for specific values, especially as the captain of the national team. But it is not our job to express ourselves politically all the time,” Kimmich said at a news conference on Wednesday evening before Germany’s UEFA Nations match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Look at the issue of Qatar. We did not present an overall good picture as a team and country. We expressed political opinions and it took a bit away from the joy of the tournament. It was an outstanding World Cup in terms of organisation.”

The 29-year-old Bayern Munich player revealed his regret for the 2022 protest in answer to a question about Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 World Cup.

A vote by the FIFA Congress next month is expected to confirm the sole candidate’s bid to host the tournament – but human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have spoken out about allegations surrounding the treatment of migrant workers on construction sites.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly defended its human rights record and denied the mistreatment of workers.

“Western countries represent views which we think are universal and should be true everywhere,” Kimmich continued. “We as a country are feeling that we also have problems, [on] our own building sites. So it is maybe good to focus on that.

“In the past we did not do everything right, you want to stand for values that are non-negotiable, but we have people who should deal with politics and they are the experts. I am no political expert.”

Saudi Arabia hosted its first Formula One race in 2022 but faced criticism the year before from Amnesty International, whose head of priority campaigns and individuals at risk, Felix Jakens, urged “all F1 drivers, owners & teams to consider speaking out about the human rights situation in the country, including by expressing solidarity with jailed human rights defenders”.

At the time of the German players’ World Cup 2022 protest in Qatar, the same year as the F1 debut in Saudi Arabia, then-national team coach, Hansi Flick, explained after the match against Japan that the players had: “wanted to convey the message that FIFA is silencing teams”.

Looking ahead to the widely expected World Cup staging in Saudi Arabia in 2034, Kimmich added: “I would wish that those lads who will take part in the tournament in 10 years’ time can focus on the competition. After all, it is our duty to do our best when nominated because we are measured on results.”

Germany play Bosnia on Saturday before facing Hungary on Tuesday in UEFA Nations League Group A3.