Pakistan will look to emulate their ODI form when they play Australia in a three-match T20 series, starting in Brisbane.

Who: Australia vs Pakistan

What: Three-match T20 international series

When: November 14, 16 and 18

Where: Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text and photo coverage for each game begins at 05:00 GMT.

Pakistan arrived in Australia for their limited-overs tour on the back of a tumultuous period off-the-field, which saw the departure of Gary Kirsten as the team’s white-ball coach and the change of the team’s leadership.

The highly-rated South African coach resigned after a series of behind-the-scenes changes and a power struggle with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s Test team coach, took charge of the team for the tour of Australia and Mohammad Rizwan was appointed the country’s white-ball captain following Babar Azam’s resignation.

Despite off-field ruckus and a historically poor record in Australia, Pakistan managed to stun the world champions in the one-day international series and won it 2-1, thanks to their fast bowlers’ superb performance.

It was Pakistan’s first ODI series win down under since 2002.

The crushing series win has given the visitors a shot in the arm ahead of the three-match T20 international series, which begins on Thursday.

Star batter Babar seems to have found his lost form and looked in supreme touch as he hit Pakistan’s winning runs in the third ODI, while captain Rizwan’s on-field tactics have been near-perfect thus far.

Haris Rauf led Pakistan’s four-man fast-bowling attack with 10 wickets in three games as Pakistan dominated a weakened Australian side that has one eye on the upcoming Test series against India.

Regardless of Australia’s team composition, Pakistan’s quick turnaround has been as stunning – given the recent events – as it was unsurprising for its loyal cricket fans.

Nevertheless, the visitors are still capable of transforming from world beaters in one format to an abysmal outfit in the other and Australia will look to pounce on any opportunity that comes their way.

The hosts, who failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in June, are undergoing a T20 transition of their own and will be led by interim captain Josh Inglis.

Australia will be without their star bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – all of whom have been rested ahead of the Test series.

What’s the full match schedule of the Australia vs Pakistan T20 series?

Match 1: Thursday, November 14, 6pm (08:00 GMT) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane

Thursday, November 14, 6pm (08:00 GMT) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane Match 2: Saturday, November 16, 7pm (08:00 GMT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Saturday, November 16, 7pm (08:00 GMT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match 3: Monday, November 18, 7pm (08:00 GMT) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pakistan vs Australia: T20 head-to-head record

The visitors hold a slight advantage in their 25 encounters with the 2021 T20 world champions, having won 13 games – including a one-over eliminator in 2012.

Australia, though, have recent results in their favour having won four of their five games – including the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai.

One match, in a bilateral series in 2019, was abandoned due to a washout.

Form guide: Australia

Despite failing to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia managed to bounce back and win all three of their T20 games on their tour of Scotland.

A few days later, Australia drew their bilateral T20 series against England as each side won a game apiece.

Last five results: NR L W W W

Form guide: Pakistan

Although Pakistan won their last two group-stage games at the T20 World Cup, the men in green had an abysmal campaign where they were handed a shock loss by debutant hosts USA and the 2009 champions failed to enter the semifinals for the first time since 2016.

Pakistan have not played a T20 international since the World Cup in the US and the West Indies but their ODI series win gives the visitors a much-needed boost of confidence ahead of the T20s.

Last five results: L L L W W

Team news: Australia

Australia have rested several key members of their Test squad, giving a run to some T20 performers, including Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly, who fractured his hand while batting against Pakistan in the third ODI, will miss the T20 series and has been replaced by Josh Philippe.

Squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Team news: Pakistan

Pakistan’s rocky five months since their ignominious T20 World Cup exit have resulted in a number of changes in leadership and personnel in all squads.

Their T20 squad has some lesser-known and uncapped players, including Arafat Minhas, Haseebullah Khan, Jahandad Khan, Omair bin Yousuf and Sufyan Moqim.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.