Pakistan dismiss hosts for 140 and chase the target in 27 overs to win their first ODI series in Australia since 2002.

Pakistan have beaten Australia 2-1 in their one-day international (ODI) cricket series after their fast bowlers put on a superb display of pace and seam bowling to dismiss Australia for 140 in the third match at Perth as their batters chased the target with eight wickets to spare.

The hosts were thoroughly punished for resting their top players in the series decider on Sunday. Chasing the target, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and his predecessor, Babar Azam, sealed the win in the 27th over to give Pakistan their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002.

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest their red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-match Test series against India beginning November 22.

The visitors, who suffered a narrow loss in the opener before bouncing back with a nine-wicket thumping on Friday, won the toss and elected to field.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led the way, picking up three wickets apiece during a showcase of swing and pace, which accounted for Jake Fraser-McGurk (seven) and Aaron Hardie (12) in the first powerplay.

Josh Inglis, in his captaincy debut, departed for seven after skying Naseem to wicketkeeper Rizwan in the 11th over and opener Matt Short (22) soon followed, caught at square leg attempting to pull in-form quick Haris Rauf (2-24).

It went from bad to worse for the hosts when a nasty blow from seamer Mohammad Hasnain to the left hand of Cooper Connolly forced the 21-year-old to retire hurt on seven and leave the venue for scans.

A jubilant Rauf found the edge of Glenn Maxwell on zero, leaving Australia reeling at 79-5.

No spin was used as the Pakistan seamers maintained the pressure and mopped up the tail. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30.

In reply, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37), fresh off half-centuries, played with fluency and controlled aggression during an 84-run opening stand.

Local speedster Lance Morris (2-24) sent both set batsmen packing in the 18th over to give the Perth crowd something to cheer about, leaving Rizwan (30 not out) and Babar Azam (28 not out) to seal the result.

Pakistan round out their tour Down Under with three Twenty20 internationals starting in Brisbane on Thursday.