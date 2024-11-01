Amorim has been appointed as Manchester United manager, signing a contract at the famous English club until June 2027.

Ruben Amorim was named the new manager of Manchester United, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal at Old Trafford until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” the club said on its website on Friday.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club.”

United described Amorim as “one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football”.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP – the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years,” the club statement said.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford during the November international break.

Amorim’s first game in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24.

United sacked ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.

Amorim quickly emerged as the club’s top target and Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange earlier this week confirming United were willing to meet his release clause of 10 million euros ($11m).

Amorim was peppered with questions about his prospective switch at his news conference before Sporting’s home league game against Estrela on Friday – but he remained tight-lipped.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” he said on Thursday.

“It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.”

Prior to Wednesday’s 5-2 win against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup, United had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions.