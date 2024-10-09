Former Liverpool manager Klopp takes Red Bull football job

Germain coach Jurgen Klopp appointed head of football operations at Red Bull in his first role since leaving Liverpool.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, the company said on Wednesday.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting on January 1, 2025.

“After nearly 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in a project like this,” said Klopp.

According to a statement released by the Austrian energy drinks brand on Wednesday, “Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position.”

Klopp added: “I couldn’t be more excited. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs.”

Sky Germany reports Klopp’s contract includes an exit clause which allows him to take over as manager of the German national side should he be approached.

The 57-year-old joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, their first English League title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Klopp, who also led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a Champions League final in 2013, had announced in January he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.