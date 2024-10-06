Pakistan not afraid of England’s ‘Bazball’ ahead of Test series: Gillespie

Pakistan’s Test team coach says his side are ready to turn the tide and challenge England in hot conditions.

A little over a month after their historic first Test cricket series loss against Bangladesh, Pakistan are set to host a traditionally tougher opponent, England, in a three-match cricket home series from Monday.

The last time England toured Pakistan in 2022, they returned with a 3-0 whitewash in the bag and with the so-called Bazball era – originating from the type of attacking cricket they play under coach Brendon McCullum – on the rise.

While the English team continues its bold new voyage, Pakistan cricket finds itself under familiar clouds of gloom and doom after a string of abysmal results and a change of leadership.

Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie has been tasked with changing the fortunes of Pakistan’s Test side as its head coach, but a 2-0 home series defeat against Bangladesh dashed hopes of an immediate reversal in fortunes.

Calls came for yet another change of captaincy and Shan Masood was heavily criticised. Gillespie, however, has fully backed the skipper and, in the first part of his exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, said that consistency in selection is the key to rebuilding the Test side.

Gillespie hopes Pakistan can make England sweat

The brute force of England, who sit five places above Pakistan in the Test team rankings of the International Cricket Council (ICC), may dent the Pakistan fans’ hopes further.

However, Gillespie has no fear of the English approach and believes a traditional Test cricket approach will be the perfect antidote to McCullum’s Bazball.

“We know how England bat,” Gillespie told Al Jazeera in the lead-up to the series. “We know they are going to go pretty hard with the bat and they are probably going to be pretty defensive and patient with the ball.

“That’s fine. We will look to counter whatever is thrown our way as best we can,” Gillespie said.

The Pakistan coach insists his team can play “good, hard and consistent Test cricket”.

The 49-year-old said his team will be patient but take the game forward when presented with an opportunity.

“We are not going to get sucked into the English style of play,” Gillespie said. “There’s a reason why they call it Test cricket: It tests your skills, fitness and patience.”

While Bangladesh faced Pakistan in familiar South Asian conditions, England arrived from a bitterly cold and wet September at home and with little time to settle.

“It’s going to be stinking hot, so I’m hoping we can challenge England [in the heat],” Gillespie continued.

England claimed a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka in their last outing at home, but the final match of the series saw the hosts collapse to a humbling eight-wicket defeat. Questions were raised about the makeup of the new-look side – now shorn of their longtime opening bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England will also be without their regular Test captain Ben Stokes, who will miss the first Test due to fitness reasons. Seamer Brydon Carse will make his debut.

‘We can match up to England’

Meanwhile, Pakistan have problems of their own, having not won a home Test match since February 2021 – a winless streak of 10 games. But Gillespie says his side should play without fear of loss or the opposition.

“We match up to England,” said the former seamer, who played 71 Tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Australia. “They’ve had some changes in their personnel and have a number of young bowlers who wouldn’t have experienced Pakistan before, so we see it as an opportunity to compete hard.”

In their last five Test series, Pakistan have won one – away to Sri Lanka in July 2023.

A group-stage exit from the 50-over ICC World Cup in November was followed by the resignation of their all-format captain Babar Azam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to split the captaincy, handing Masood the Test role while fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was entrusted with the T20 leadership. The white-ball captaincy went back to Azam, but he left it for the second time in less than a year.

Despite the changes, Gillespie has reiterated his intent to back his captain and players as he looks to create an environment where they feel “safe”.

He believes there’s no lack of motivation or effort from his players.

“Players don’t need motivation to represent their country,” he said. “If the motivation is not there, then you are probably in the wrong sport or wrong profession.

“We are determined to prove people wrong in this England series. We just need to go out and back our skills.”