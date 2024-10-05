South Asian rivals meet in a must-win marquee cricket match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in hot and humid Dubai on Sunday.

Who: India vs Pakistan

What: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match

When: Sunday, October 6 at 1pm (10:00 GMT)

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text coverage begins at 05:30 GMT

The blockbuster clash of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 has arrived.

An India vs Pakistan match in any tournament is an eagerly awaited one, but this one in Dubai on Sunday will be even more significant as a second loss for India will put them in a precarious position for semifinal qualification.

A win would give Harmanpreet Kaur’s team their first points and some room to breathe having lost their opener against New Zealand on Friday.

A win for Pakistan will not only give the fans rare bragging rights but also lift the team to the top of the table in Group A, arguably the tougher of the two halves of the tournament.

Pakistan’s new captain Fatima Sana, who led from the front as her team beat Sri Lanka in their opening match, is keen to go into the big match with a cool head and not let the occasion get to the team.

“When we take pressure, it doesn’t go in our favour,” she said in her pre-match press conference on Saturday. “We will try to be calm and handle the situation as well as we can.”

Sana said she was looking forward to the atmosphere that an India-Pakistan match brings, but her focus will be to ensure Pakistan play “attacking cricket”.

“I want our team to have batters who can punish the bowler from the first ball,” said the 22-year- old all-rounder, who was the player of the match against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, India’s assistant coach Aavishar Salvi also called on his team to tackle their next challenge with a cool head.

“Tomorrow it’s a fresh opportunity for us [to win]”, Salvi told reporters in Dubai.

Salvi said the experienced Indian side know how to bounce back from a loss having gone through similar situations before. “We tell them to stay strong, stay united and just believe in our abilities, believe in your plans, and get back to it.”

Pitch and weather conditions

The early autumn Middle Eastern heat has been a talking point in the tournament and with this match being an early one, it will once again have an impact on the action.

The weather forecast for Sunday is hot and humid, with the temperature set to touch 37 degrees Celsius (98 F) and a chance of 42 percent humidity.

Form guide: India

India have not lived up to their reputation in their last two outings in the T20 format, with losses against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but Kaur and her team will look to turn the tide in this all-important match.

Last five T20 matches: L L W W W

Form guide: Pakistan

Pakistan have been unable to record consistent wins in recent years but will look to build on the positive result from their first match and possibly win only their second match against India in a World Cup.

Last five T20 matches: W L W L L

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have faced off on 15 occasions in the T20 format and the women in blue have won 12 of those matches. Their last match, at the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 also ended in an Indian win.

The last time Pakistan beat India was at the 2022 version of the Asia Cup, when all-rounder Nida Dar helped record a 13-run win.

India team news

India are unlikely to change the playing XI from their first match against New Zealand despite the big loss.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan team news

Despite a poor batting display, Pakistan will also stick to the same XI that brought them their first win of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Are tickets for the Women’s T20 World Cup still available?

Yes. Tickets for the tournament went on sale on September 25 on the tournament’s website. They will also be available at kiosks at both venues.

The ICC has announced free entry for fans under the age of 18. The price for tickets ranges between 5 UAE dirhams ($1.36) and 550 dirhams ($150).

How to watch India vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup?

The ICC has allotted rights to various broadcasting and online streaming outlets across the world.