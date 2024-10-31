Real Madrid’s LaLiga match against Valencia postponed due to deadly floods

The Spanish Football Federation adjusted this week’s LaLiga schedule in response to the disaster.

Real Madrid’s away match at Valencia this weekend has been postponed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) due to floods that have killed more than 95 people.

Villarreal’s home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the flash floods in eastern Spain.

LaLiga asked the RFEF to postpone Valencia’s and Villarreal’s matches on Saturday as well as three second-division games involving teams from affected areas.

“It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football [in the Valencia region],” the RFEF said in a statement on Thursday.

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first-round matches, including Valencia’s game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona’s Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.