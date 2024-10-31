The six-time MotoGP world champion is one of several riders who believe the season-ending race should be held elsewhere due to this week’s devastating floods in Spain’s Valencia region.

MotoGP riders said it would be unethical to stage the season’s final race in Valencia, with six-times champion Marc Marquez saying funds needed to go to people devastated by floods instead of being spent on repairs for the event.

At least 95 people have been killed in flooding and the subsequent damage has also affected the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which hosts the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix, with pictures and videos on social media showing extensive destruction to approach roads for the venue.

MotoGP said the circuit itself was in good condition, adding that they were committed to holding the race on the scheduled date of November 17.

“Ethically speaking, I don’t think it [the MotoGP race] should be held. Now [the organisers] have to meet and decide, but [if it were up to me] I would have already decided,” Gresini Racing’s Marquez told reporters on Thursday.

“There would have to be another race, one to close the championship, but somewhere else. The only idea that would make sense would be if all the proceeds [from the event] went to the families [affected] …

“As a Spaniard, it is very difficult to see these images. We know that the area around the circuit has been badly damaged, but it doesn’t make sense to spend money on repairing that. Resources should go to helping people.”

MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports has yet to comment on the issue.

The season-ending race will likely decide the outcome of the championship, with the tussle between Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin and Ducati’s two-times champion Francesco Bagnaia set to go down to the wire.

Martin is on 453 points heading into the season’s penultimate race in Malaysia this week, while Bagnaia is second in the standings on 436.

Championship leader Martin urged Dorna Sports to take a call on the race as soon as possible, adding: “Valencia will be difficult.

“Even if the track is solved and everything is good, it’s a difficult situation in terms of respecting the people there. I think the best option will be to race elsewhere.”

Bagnaia said he was also uncertain about staging the race in Valencia.

“Racing there is like a party, it’s a moment to enjoy,” he said. “Knowing the situation right now, that’s not correct.

“We have always been super respectful of what’s happening around the world. It could be wrong to race there. If it was my choice, I would prefer not to race there. What Dorna will decide will be good, but I think we have many more options we can try.”