Manchester United managerial target Amorim says ‘nothing decided yet’

Sporting CP’s coach Amorim admitted the two clubs were in talks but did not confirm his intention to move to Man United.

Football coach Ruben Amorim has denied talks of a deal with Manchester United that could see him become the next manager of the Premier League club after his current employers Sporting CP announced that United were prepared to pay the Portuguese club his $10.79m release clause for a move to the United Kingdom.

Amorim said on Tuesday that “nothing is decided yet” after United made him their top target to replace sacked manager Erik ten Hag and a statement issued by Sporting to the Lisbon stock exchange said United were willing to meet his release clause.

The 39-year-old was guarded when asked after Sporting’s League Cup win against Nacional if that was his last match with the Portuguese club.

“Nobody knows whether this was my farewell match. Nothing is decided yet,” he said, reported by sports daily A Bola.

Reports in British media indicated that United would have liked the Portuguese coach to be in place for their league game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, but Amorim did not want to confirm anything.

“I have nothing to say now, we’re analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim said.

“There’s nothing to talk about. There’s the club statement, everyone knows about it. It was said by the club. For the rest, we don’t know the exact details. We’ll see.

“There is an intention on the part of the club [United], which is in talks with Sporting, but it will always be my decision. Talking about it now is just creating noise for the club and this whole situation.

“I can’t promise anything. What I do know is that I’ll be at training tomorrow and I’ll be preparing for the league game with c on Friday.”

Amorim tried to steer questions back to the game but he had to repeat the same answer several times as reporters kept asking him about United.

Sporting had earlier informed the Portuguese Securities Market Commission about the Premier League club’s interest.

“Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting’s board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000 ($10.79m),” a statement from the Lisbon-based club said.

Portuguese media reported the game against Nacional would be his final one in charge of Sporting and that Amorim is negotiating with United over his staff and salary.

Amorim has been coveted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool where he was heavily linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp last season with the club eventually choosing to hire Arne Slot instead. He also held talks with West Ham United to replace David Moyes before opting to remain in Lisbon.

Amorim’s qualities ‘are there for everyone to see’

Should his move to United materialise, Amorim would step into what is considered one of football’s most scrutinised jobs at a club clamouring for a return to the glory days.

Ten Hag, who was sacked a day after a 2-1 loss to West Ham, was the fifth permanent coach since the club’s most successful boss Alex Ferguson, to attempt to take them there.

The Portuguese is no stranger to the Old Trafford pressure cooker, having done a coaching internship under Jose Mourinho at the club six years ago.

He also has a fan in United captain and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes who said earlier this month that “Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football.

“They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment,” Fernandes told a Portugal media conference during the international break.

“It’s a very well-prepared team. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy. Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

United’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of Wednesday’s League Cup tie at home to Leicester City.