Man City’s Rodri, Barcelona’s Bonmati win Ballon d’Or amid Real Madrid snub

Real Madrid boycotted the award ceremony in an apparent protest as their forward Vinicius Jr did not win the award despite being the frontrunner.

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati have won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s best footballers in a star-studded ceremony in Paris that was snubbed by Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time on Monday, after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph in July.

He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina and beat Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior into second place, a result which greatly displeased the Spanish club. Madrid and their players stayed away from the ceremony and vented their feelings on social media.

Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo — winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times — were in the running for this year’s prize for the first time since 2003.

Rodri was overcome with emotions when his name was read out by former winner George Weah, putting his hands over his face.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri, who is out for the season with injury and arrived on crutches to the ceremony. “One of my key things is I always try to improve every game.”

Known as a hard-working and unselfish player despite his abilities, Rodri was quick to deflect praise to others.

“I just want to say thank you again to the people who recognise my value in the game,” he said. “When I was a kid I never thought of winning the Ballon d’Or, but in the last years I’ve been playing the highest level.”

While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City’s team with his ability to protect the defence and distribute passes cleanly from the back.

“I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best,” Rodri said.

City looked unbeatable at times with him in the side, while his excellent technical ability enabled him to slot smoothly into the quick-passing style made so effective by Spain at Euro 2024. He is the first City player to win the award.

The 26-year-old Bonmati retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish Cup and the Champions League.

Bonmati joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3 on the awards night.

“It’s a pleasure to be here again,” said Bonmati. “Thanks to my teammates and the clubs who make me a better football player every year.”

Bonmati scored 19 goals for the second straight season for Barca and this year has netted five in five games for Spain, taking her international tally to 26.

On a good night for Spain and Barca players, teen prodigy Lamine Yamal — the youngest-ever scorer at a European Championship — won the Kopa award for best under-21 player and Barca won the best women’s team award.

Real Madrid players back Vinicius

Even though attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham was third and Dani Carvajal finished fourth in the voting, and coach Carlo Ancelotti won the Coach of the Year award, no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris.

Ancelotti posted a message on X instead as did Vinicius, who was considered by many to be the favourite for the award, even though Rodri also had an outstanding season.

“I’ll do it 10x if needed,” Vinicius wrote in Portuguese. “They are not ready.”

Former Madrid star Karim Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, posted a supportive message in French on Instagram, along with the words “Trop Fort”, meaning Too Strong.

Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made it clear what he thought of the vote, calling it “football politics”.

“My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise,” the France international wrote on X along with a photo of him and Vinicius celebrating together. “Love you my bro.”

Absent Real Madrid were voted the best men’s team.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared the Gerd Mueller Trophy for most club and country goals last season with 52. Mbappe joined Madrid during the offseason.

Argentina’s penalty-saving specialist Emiliano Martinez retained the Lev Yashin Award for best goalkeeper.

Ancelotti and Olympic-winning coach Emma Hayes won the Johan Cruyff Award for best men’s and women’s coach, respectively.

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who has fought sexism in Spanish football after she was kissed on the lips at last year’s Women’s World Cup final by former federation president Luis Rubiales, collected the Socrates award for humanitarian work.

A special award was given by France Football to the wife and son of the late Germany great Franz Beckenbauer.