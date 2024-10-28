Gary Kirsten resigns as Pakistan’s white-ball cricket coach amid power rift

Former World Cup winning coach Kirsten leaves barely six months into his role in charge of the men’s ODI and T20 teams amid growing disagreements with the PCB.

Gary Kirsten has stepped down as coach of Pakistan’s men’s limited-overs cricket teams six months after his appointment amid an ongoing power struggle with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The former South African batter and coach parted ways with the white-ball teams on Monday, a day after Pakistan’s squads for their upcoming one-day international (ODI) and T20 tours of Australia and Zimbabwe were announced – ostensibly without his input in the selection.

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s Test team coach, will be at the helm of the team during the tours but has not been confirmed as a permanent replacement for Kirsten.

“Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB said in a statement on X.

Kirsten and former Australian fast bowler Gillespie were announced as the white-ball and red-ball coaches respectively amid fanfare on April 28 and were tasked with leading the revival of the former world champions after their recent slump in international cricket.

The high-profile coaches’ appointments were touted a promising move and both were reassured wide-ranging influence in the selection and running of their respective squads.

However, their roles as selectors were revoked in recent weeks as the PCB hired a new-look selection committee led by former Pakistan fast bowler Aqib Javed.

The committee also included former International Cricket Council (ICC) elite umpire Aleem Dar, ex-players Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq, as well as cricket analyst Hassan Cheema.

Both Kirsten and Gillespie, as well as Pakistan’s Test and limited-overs captains, were removed from the selection panel which chose the squad for Pakistan’s second and third Test matches against England before naming the ODI and T20 squads on Sunday.

Pakistan also named wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan their new white-ball captain, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as his deputy, shortly after the squad announcement.

Javed accompanied PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi as he announced Rizwan’s appointment while Kirsten remained out of the picture. There was no mention of Kirsten in the news release announcing the squads.

Kirsten and Gillespie had promised a long-term vision for the squads, which included greater focus on players’ fitness and an improvement in the fielding standards, both areas where Pakistan has traditionally lagged behind other leading cricket nations.

Kirsten took on the role with a glittering resume, having coached India to their second 50-over ICC World Cup title at home in 2011.

Gillespie, who oversaw Pakistan’s first home Test series win in nearly four years, had earlier expressed his frustration and disappointment at being sidelined from the selection role.

“When I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication is spot-on,” Gillespie told Sky Sports before the October 24-28 third Test in Rawalpindi.

The 49-year-old said the constant changes left him “frustrated”.

“Lots of things change in Pakistan at the drop of a hat. You just sort of take that in your stride and understand that this is the environment you’re in. I’ve got to always remember that I’m a foreigner in Pakistan and I’ve got to respect that and that things are probably done differently to what I’m used to or what I expect in the environment I’ve come from in Australia.”

Gillespie said his far-reduced role in the running of the Test side was not what he had “signed up for”.

“Since I’ve been involved, we are already on our third selection panel.”

The former pacer was part of Australia’s ICC World Cup-winning squad in 2003. He will now be tasked with coaching Pakistan as they begin preparations for a home ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with an ODI tour of Australia.

Pakistan will play three ODIs (November 4, 8 and 10) and three T20s (November 14, 16 and 18) in Australia before travelling to Zimbabwe for another ODI and T20 series.