The Dutchman was informed of his dismissal on Monday and he leaves Old Trafford after two and a half years in charge.

Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the standings after nine games.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

The 54-year-old Dutchman’s job was the subject of speculation for most of last season as United recorded their worst Premier League finish in eighth.

With British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe taking over football operations last season, the club initially stuck with Ten Hag to have continuity in the manager’s position during a time of change but United did not see any momentum or progress to believe they were on the right path.

A poor start to the season also saw United draw their first three Europa League games from winning positions.

Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss at lowly West Ham United in which Ten Hag’s side failed to capitalise on numerous chances only increased the media speculation that he would be sacked.

United finished last term with a surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City and Ten Hag pointed to the team’s numerous injuries to help explain their poor form.

He signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026 and get another chance to restore the 20-times English league champions to former glories.

United’s woeful start to this season has come despite more than 600 million pounds ($779.28 million) being spent on new players since Ten Hag took charge ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.