Key storylines to follow during Major League Baseball’s World Series showdown between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is a colossal match-up of the sport’s two most historic and important baseball franchises.

The much-anticipated series also features some serious individual star power with Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani facing off against Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in a dream match-up.

The 120th edition of the best-of-seven classic kicks off on Friday at 5:08pm local time (01:08 GMT) at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Star power

With Ohtani and Judge, two of the game’s most popular players, this will mark the first time since 1956 that the National League (NL) and American League home run leaders faced each other in the World Series.

Both are the leading most valuable player candidates in their respective leagues. This season, Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season while Judge hit for .322 with 144 RBIs and 58 home runs.

Rivalry renewed

The Yankees and Dodgers will meet in the World Series for the first time since 1981 and the 12th time overall, which is five more than any other match-up in the history of the championship round.

Los Angeles won the most recent meeting between the teams – but New York owns an 8-3 record.

Yankees eye 28th title

When it comes to World Series titles, the Yankees are in a class of their own. Back in the finals for the first time since winning it in 2009, the Yankees are seeking a record-extending 28th World Series championship.

A year after missing the MLB postseason for the first time since 2016, the Yankees made a splash when they traded for San Diego Padres standout Juan Soto and the outfielder has helped rejuvenate the lineup.

Dominant Dodgers

The Dodgers had the best record this year and extended one of the most dominant regular season runs in MLB history as they secured their 11th NL West division title in 12 seasons.

But over that span, the Dodgers’ postseasons have been filled with more disappointment than lasting memories, and they will now look to take their chance as they seek an eighth World Series crown and second in a five-year span.

Record prices

Excitement over the Yankees-Dodgers meeting on baseball’s biggest stage has fans eager to open their wallets, and live event ticket resale platform StubHub said it was on track to be the company’s best-selling World Series in history.

Ticket sales have already outpaced last year’s final sales for the World Series clash between Texas and Arizona and are four times higher than sales for the 2022 championship between Houston and Philadelphia.