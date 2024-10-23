Fury expects to knock out Usyk in heavyweight boxing title rematch

Tyson Fury promises to be more focused ahead of the much-anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on December 21.

Tyson Fury said he will knock out Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their undisputed heavyweight champion of the world bout after losing his undefeated record to the Ukrainian.

Usyk won a split decision on points when the pair first met in May and will battle again for the WBA, WBC and WBO titles in Riyadh on December 21.

Fury had gone 35 professional fights without defeat before facing Usyk in the Saudi capital and promised to gain revenge in style if his history in rematches is anything to go by.

Fury, a British citizen who identifies as an Irish Traveller, knocked out Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora when meeting them for a second and third time in the past after going the full 12 rounds against both in his first bout.

“I have to be a little bit more focused and smart to get the victory,” said Fury at a news conference in London on Wednesday.

“My rematches with people, I always end up knocking them out, so I’m envisaging something similar against Usyk.”

Usyk remains unbeaten in his 22 professional bouts and took the opportunity to have some fun at Fury’s expense in front of the cameras.