Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan’s fans attacked by rivals in Dhaka

Protesters demanding star cricketer’s inclusion in the team were targeted by those opposing his return home, police say.

A group of fans calling for Bangladesh cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan to play in a farewell Test match were attacked by rival protesters wielding sticks and bamboo before the first Test against South Africa in Dhaka, police say.

The star all-rounder’s fans, self-proclaimed “Shakibians”, had gathered outside the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the capital on Sunday, asking for Shakib’s inclusion in the Bangladesh squad.

Police said trouble began when protesters opposed to Shakib’s return for the match attacked his supporters, while the touring South African team trained at the venue.

“Army personnel quickly came and brought the situation under control,” a police official was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency on Monday.

Reports in Bangladeshi media said the protesters demanded “justice” for the cricketer. The fans, some wearing the Bangladesh cricket team’s shirts, dispersed after being charged by rival protesters.

Shakib was a member of the Bangladeshi parliament for the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests that began in July.

The former Bangladesh captain has not been in the country since the protests began in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return and he was due to play his final Test match in the series that began on Monday.

However, the 37-year-old pulled out of the series after fans opposing his return launched protests in advance of the series.

“I was to return home … but now I don’t think I can,” Shakib told broadcaster bdnews24.com on Thursday.

“It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security.”

Shakib announced his intention to retire from Tests and T20 internationals in September and confirmed that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan, will be his last tournament in the 50-over format.

The star player expressed his regret for not addressing the protests earlier but urged his supporters to attend the Test series.

In a long note posted on his official Facebook page earlier this month, Shakib said he was “sincerely apologetic” for not speaking up during the protests.

“I pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives,” the note said.

“While nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, I sincerely apologise to everyone who was hurt by my silence. I too would have been upset if I were in your place.”

Regarded as arguably the greatest cricketer in Bangladesh’s history, Shakib’s political background has made his return to the country unlikely, especially with an interim government managing the transition of power.

He was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when the government collapsed in July, and has not returned to Bangladesh since.

He, however, toured Pakistan and India with the Bangladeshi team with the approval of the interim government established to govern the country after Hasina’s departure.

In a remarkable career that includes 71 Tests, 247 One-Day Internationals (ODI), and 129 T20Is, the middle-order batter and left-arm spin bowler has amassed 14,730 runs and taken 712 wickets.

Shakib last played an international cricket match in Bangladesh in May, in the T20 series against Zimbabwe.