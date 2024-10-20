Brazil’s Neymar set to return for Al Hilal after long injury layoff

Star footballer returns to training and travels with his Saudi Pro League club before their AFC Champions League match.

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr is set to make his return from a yearlong injury layoff after training and travelling with his club Al Hilal before their Asian Champions League game in the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi Pro League club has confirmed.

“Al Hilal is happy to announce that Neymar will join the squad for the away trip to Al Ain. He’s back,” the club said on Saturday.

“Neymar participated in team training after completing his recovery program,” Al Hilal posted on their social media.

Earlier, Neymar’s marketing company NR Sports also confirmed his potential return in Monday’s Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Champions league Elite match.

“The number 10 will be able to play on Monday to carry on with his remarkable trajectory,” the statement said, in a reference to the match.



Photos posted by Al Hilal showed Neymar taking part in a team training session and joining the Al Hilal squad for their trip to the UAE for their match against the UAE Pro League club.

The 32-year-old Brazil forward has not played since sustaining the injury during his nation’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and underwent surgery in November.

Having moved to Saudi Arabia from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of about 90 million euros ($97.9m) in August, Neymar had played only five games before his layoff as he was struggling with muscle injuries.

The former Barcelona forward, who is Brazil’s leading scorer, missed their 2024 Copa America campaign in the United States, where they suffered a second straight quarterfinal exit from a major tournament after losing to Croatia on penalties at the 2022 World Cup.

They play Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Neymar’s agency said the Brazilian’s love for football and his hope to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 were bringing him back to action.

“These were days of pain, anguish, and a lot of longing for football, which were overcome with the help of family and friends, always present for our number 10. And all the fans around the world who gave him all support in social media networks,” the statement added.

“The wait is over.”

“Every time I get injured, I come back. But I don’t come back halfway,” a tearful Neymar said in a social media video of him speaking about his recovery with footage of his efforts to come back.

Neymar returned to training in July, but in September his club coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations of an immediate comeback.

The Portuguese coach did not confirm Neymar will play on Monday.

Neymar, whose two-year contract ends next August, is eligible to appear in AFC Champions League Elite matches as the continental competition has no restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed. That is not the case in the Saudi Pro League, which will see him back only in January.

If fit, Neymar could return to Brazil’s national team in two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying scheduled for November.