West Indies won the tournament in 2016, while New Zealand will be hoping to enter their third final and first since 2010.

Who: New Zealand vs West Indies

What: Second semifinal, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

When: Friday, October 18, 6pm (14:00 GMT)

Where: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text coverage begins at 10:30 GMT

West Indies and New Zealand meet in a semifinal befitting of a tournament that has defied the odds.

Australia, the record six-time winners and current holders, were eliminated on Thursday by a South Africa side given little hope of exacting revenge on the team that defeated them on home soil in the final of the last edition. The Australians had been on a 14-game winning streak at T20 World Cups. The three teams most fancied to stop Australia’s defence, England, India and Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka didn’t even make it out of the group stage.

New Zealand had lost 10 T20 internationals in a row before their shock 58-run victory against India in their opening game. A result the Indians, arguably, never recovered from. West Indies, meantime, have one of the stars of the tournament in their captain Hayley Matthews, but they, like their Kiwi opponents, were regarded as long shots to make it out of their group.

“No one had us to get to this stage,” Matthews said ahead of the semifinal. “So, we’re all pretty happy that we’ve made it here, but … the job’s just not finished. We’re … hopefully ready to play a really big game because we don’t want to just come to this World Cup to say, ‘Hey we’ve made the semifinals and we’re happy with that’.”

West Indies’ only previous appearance in the final came in 2016 but that did result in a win. That too went against the grain, as they beat an Australian side searching for a fourth consecutive title.

“We’re always at our best when we’re enjoying ourselves and being really vibrant in the field,” Matthews added. “I’m just encouraging every one of the youngsters to go out and enjoy themselves. Yeah. it’s a World Cup semifinal, and it’s a huge game, but we’re still playing the same game that we learned in the back yards of our homes and also on the streets in the Caribbean – so, just enjoy it.”

Since New Zealand’s wretched run came to an end with their opening win against India, only Australia have taken the wind out of the Kiwis’ sails. It was, however, a chastening experience for New Zealand, who were bowled out for 86 in an 80-run defeat. Indeed, Sophie Devine’s side were the favourites to finish bottom of a group of death, which also included Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“We don’t want to get too high or too low, and that’s really key for us to make sure that we play with that level of emotions,” said Devine, who could become the first Kiwi captain to lift a Women’s World Cup. “It is another game and we’re trying to keep things really similar in terms of the build-up and the preparation we’re doing.”

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-head record

New Zealand enjoy a 17-5 advantage over the West Indies in their 23 T20 encounters, including two Super Over wins.

One match ended in a “no result” due to a washout.

New Zealand’s best result at T20 World Cup

Runners-up: 2009, 2010

West Indies’s best result at T20 World Cup

Champions: 2016

Form guide: New Zealand

The White Ferns opened their World Cup campaign with a win over pre-tournament favourites India, and closed their group phase by knocking them out with a win over Pakistan. Their only loss in the tournament came against Australia.

Last five matches: W W L W L

Form guide: West Indies

The West Indies will look to continue their three-match winning streak in the tournament and go all the way to the final.

Last five matches: W W W L L

Toss and pitch condition

In the eight group-stage matches played in Sharjah, teams winning the toss have batted first on eight occasions. Five of those eight games have ended in a win for the team batting first.

One match saw the toss-winning captain choosing to bowl first and win the match.

Weather forecast

Sharjah will be hot, humid and somewhat unforgiving in the early part of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius (96.8F) with 50 percent humidity, making the real temperature feel a bit higher.

Team news: New Zealand

New Zealand have been spared from major injuries to their usual playing XI and are expected to field the same side that beat Pakistan in their last game.

Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Team news: West Indies

The West Indies will hope their star batter Stefanie Taylor, who missed the game against England, is fit for the big match and take her place in the XI.

Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.