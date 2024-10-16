Lionel Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia

Messi moved level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for the most hat-tricks in men’s international football.

Lionel Messi has scored his 10th international hat-trick and grabbed two assists as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in front of an adoring home crowd at the Monumental Stadium.

Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute on Tuesday.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead – but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi’s quick cross. Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, with Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

Lionel Scaloni’s side controlled the second half as well. It looked like they had extended their lead through Nicolas Otamendi, only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

Nahuel Molina’s assist in the 70th minute allowed substitute Thiago Almada to convert another goal, making it 4-0 in favour of the home side.

Messi, 37, gave Argentina fans more reason to celebrate in the closing moments, beating two Bolivia defenders before unleashing a fierce shot past Viscarra to score his second goal of the contest.

Messi needed only two more minutes to complete the hat-trick. The Argentinian skipper scored on a left-footed drive to take his tally to 112 goals for his country. That goal also moved Messi level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most hat-tricks in international men’s football.

“It’s really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name,” said Messi, who once again refused to say whether he will play in the next World Cup in 2026.

“This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team,” he added.

Argentina lead the South American World Cup qualifying with 22 points after 10 matches, three points clear of second-place Colombia, who beat Chile 4-0 on Tuesday. Uruguay, which earlier had a goalless draw with Ecuador, and Brazil have 16 points each, with the Uruguayans in third place on goal difference.

Bolivia, seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, remain in contention with 12 points. The top six teams secure automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup.