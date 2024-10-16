Germany’s Thomas Tuchel named new England football manager

Tuchel is only the third non-British manager appointed to the position.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been named the new head coach of the England national team, the country’s Football Association said in a statement.

The German, who is England’s third foreign manager, after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello of Italy, will be assisted by Englishman Anthony Barry, the statement added on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

Tuchel, 51, replaces Lee Carsley, England’s under-21 manager, who has been in temporary charge since the resignation of Gareth Southgate after England’s defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

The FA said Tuchel was the “preferred candidate” from the “several candidates” interviewed.

Tuchel previously managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and most recently, Bayern Munich, before leaving the German club at the end of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season.