Reports: Jets finalising trade to acquire NFL wide receiver Davante Adams

The Jets are reportedly finalising a trade with the Raiders to reunite Adams with former star teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Davante Adams will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers once again.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the New York Jets are acquiring Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. That pick could be elevated to a second-round selection based on Adams’ individual performance during the rest of the American football season, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The NFL Network reported the Jets have agreed to take on the rest of Adams’s salary in order to complete the deal. He’s in the middle of the third season on a five-year, $140m contract signed in 2022.

The reported trade comes hours after the Jets finished their third straight game, a 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers played eight seasons in Green Bay with Adams, who recently requested a trade from the Raiders. The Rodgers-to-Adams combination was responsible for 622 receptions, 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns.

New York is hoping the two can recreate their magic.

Adams, 31, has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He is nursing a nagging hamstring injury that caused him to sit out the last three weeks.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams has 890 catches for 10,990 yards and 96 touchdowns in 153 career games with the Packers and Raiders.

Rodgers, 40, has thrown for 1,387 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games this season.