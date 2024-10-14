New Zealand’s 54-run win in Dubai results in a group-stage tournament exit for India and Pakistan.

New Zealand have sealed their place in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan by 54 runs in their final group game in Dubai.

The result on Monday means India will exit the tournament at the group stage by finishing third on the Group A points table behind New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand posted a total of 110-6 in their 20 overs and dismissed Pakistan for 56 in 11.4 overs to record an emphatic win.

Pakistan packed their team with slower bowlers, who hampered New Zealand’s scoring rate and did not allow their strong batting lineup to post a big total.

Nashra Sandhu picked three wickets for 18 runs in her four overs, while Suzie Bates top-scored for the White Ferns with 28 runs off 29 balls.

Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana was back leading her side after missing their previous match against Australia due to the passing of her father.

Sana scored 21 runs off 23 balls, the highest in the Pakistani innings, as the women in green attempted to chase the target in 10 overs to improve their net run rate.

In the process, Pakistan kept losing regular wickets and were bowled out in the 12th over. Their loss not only put them out of contention for the semifinals but also resulted in India’s exit.

Australia topped the group with eight points from their four games and remain favourites to retain the title they have won on six occasions.

Their trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand qualified in second place with six points and three wins from their four games.

India finished in third spot with two wins and four points from their four games, while Pakistan finished fourth with two points and one win. Sri Lanka finished last having failed to win a single game.

The other two semifinalists will be confirmed on Tuesday, when former champions England and the West Indies meet in the last group game in Dubai.

Both teams, along with 2023 finalists South Africa, are in contention for the last-four spot.

The semifinals will be played on October 17 (Dubai) and October 18 (Sharjah), while the final is scheduled for October 20 in Dubai.