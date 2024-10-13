Sport|Tennis

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to win Shanghai Masters final

The US Open and Australian Open champion levelled his career head-to-head record against Djokovic at 4-4

Champion Jannik Sinner of Italy and runner-up Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose with their trophies.
Champion Jannik Sinner (R) and runner-up Novak Djokovic pose with their trophies at the awards ceremony after the Men's Singles Final match on day 14 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 13, 2024, in Shanghai, China
World number one Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters in China.

Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serbian in one hour, 37 minutes on Sunday, denying Djokovic a 100th career singles title.

Facing off before an impassioned crowd, neither player blinked in the first set, unable to break the other’s serve.

In the tiebreak, Sinner quickly took control, breaking Djokovic’s serve on the first point and going 5-1 up.

The Serb steadied himself but then netted a volley to bring up set point at 6-3.

Sinner failed to convert initially but did not miss the second time behind serve.

Sinner broke the contest open in the fourth game of the second set, breaking Djokovic’s serve with a superb forehand down the line to go ahead 3-1.

All that remained was for the Italian to hold his nerve in the final games, which he did by hitting an ace to finish the match and claim his seventh ATP title of the season.

Jannik Sinner plays a shot.
Italy's Jannik Sinner won his seventh ATP title of 2024 at the Shanghai Masters.
