Cricket’s powerhouses meet in their final Group A game at Sharjah in a bid to secure a last-four spot at the World Cup.

Who: India vs Australia

What: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A game

When: Sunday, October 13, 6pm (14:00 GMT)

Where: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live coverage begins at 10:00 GMT

Defending champions Australia can book their place in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a win against India on Sunday as they continue their search for a record-extending seventh title.

The Aussies top the group with six points, following three straight wins, to begin the tournament being staged in the United Arab Emirates. Even a defeat is likely to see the Australians qualify in the second spot given their far superior run rate, helped greatly by their nine-wicket win against Pakistan on Friday.

India, on the other hand, simply must win. They currently hold the second spot, with two wins and one defeat from their three games, from New Zealand on the net run rate. The Kiwis overcame the Indians in a shock 58-run win in both teams’ tournament opener.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will miss the game, having sustained a calf injury in the victory against Pakistan, so Ashleigh Gardner will deputise.

“The fearless brand of cricket that we’ve adopted over the last five, six years has certainly led to a lot of success,” Gardner said of Australia’s unbeaten streak and six world titles. “That’s something that everyone bought into really early and believed in. You see us take on the new ball bowlers in the power play and then just attacking the power play with the ball in hand. Everyone that gets into this team knows their roles really clearly and that’s what’s kind of made us successful over the last few years.

“India are one of the best T20 cricket teams in the world. So being able to switch our focus really quickly is certainly something that we’re going to have to do.”

Head-to-head record: India vs Australia

Australia lead the 34-match head-to-head record by a comfortable margin of 26 wins. India have beaten the Aussie juggernaut on eight occasions, with their last win coming in January at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Form guide: India

India managed to shake off their opening loss against New Zealand with a win over rivals Pakistan and the mauling of Sri Lanka. The women in blue would like nothing better than a win over the world champions to help them seal a spot in the semis.

Last five games: W W L L W

Form guide: Australia

The reigning world champions can’t seem to put a foot wrong and entered this tournament on the back of a T20 series win against New Zealand. They have won all their matches in this tournament with ease.

Last five games: W W W W W

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

A win over Australia and one loss each for New Zealand and Pakistan will ensure India’s qualification with six points.

If India lose, they will hope that Australia’s huge win over Pakistan will eliminate their neighbours on the net run rate and that New Zealand will lose at least one of their games. Group A would then have Australia on top and India in second spot on net run rate.

Should India lose but New Zealand win both their matches, the Australasian teams will qualify for the semis with at least six points each – and Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be eliminated.

If India lose but New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and lose to Pakistan, Australia will qualify as table toppers and leave the other three teams to fight it out on net run rate. In such a scenario, India’s higher net run rate is likely to see them through.

How can Australia qualify for the semifinals?

Beat India and finish on top of the table with eight points.

If Australia lose, they would either want New Zealand to lose against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, resulting in six points for Australia and India and four each for Pakistan and New Zealand.

Australia could also rely on their high net run rate to see them through.

Pitch and weather conditions: Sharjah

Both tournament venues have produced relatively low-scoring matches in hot and humid conditions.

While the Middle Eastern summer is on its way out, the team bowling first in Sharjah will still have to contend with sticky conditions.

Dew has not played a role in the tournament so far and will not affect the toss-winning captain’s decision.

India team news

India will hope their handy all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will be fit to play their final game after missing the last two with an injury. Should she return to the playing XI, Sajana Sajeevan is likely to make the way out.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Australia team news

Australia will sweat on the fitness of their captain Healy and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, both of whom limped off the ground in the match against Pakistan.

Squad: Alyssa Healy (captain, wicketkeeper), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.