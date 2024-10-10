Tennis great Rafael Nadal to retire after Davis Cup finals in November

Nadal will bring down the curtain on a 23-year career that saw him win 22 Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold.

Spain’s iconic tennis player Rafael Nadal has announced his decision to retire from the sport at the age of 38 following next month’s Davis Cup finals.

“I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup representing my country,” the 38-year-old, who won a record 14 French Open titles, added in the emotional message.

“It’s closing the circle because one of my first joys was the final in Sevilla in 2004.”

The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from November 19-24.

Nadal’s 23-year career has been hampered by injuries and he missed the 2023 French Open and was beaten in the first round by German Alexander Zverev this year.

The ‘King of Clay’ won his last Roland Garros title in 2022 and left Paris on a jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record.

Nadal played only 23 matches in the last two seasons.

He will hang up his racket two years after his great rival Roger Federer, leaving 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia as the only member of the ‘Big Three’ still active.

Nadal thanked his family and his team for his stellar career, with a special word for his uncle Toni, who was his coach for most of his time on court.

“I believe that thanks to him, I have also been able to overcome many situations that have been difficult in my sporting career,” he said.

To his fans, Nadal said: “I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.”

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind having given my best,” he added.