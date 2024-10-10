Rafael Nadal to retire: What you need to know about the tennis great

Nadal’s retirement announcement marks the end of an era. Here’s all you need to know about his superlative career.

Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis after this year’s Davis Cup final, ending a career that brought 22 Grand Slam titles, global respect and inspired rivalries with fellow greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” Nadal said on Thursday in a video on social media.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Nadal, 38, is set to end his career as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Here’s all to know about the Spanish superstar’s retirement, legacy and what happens next:

Did age and injuries force Nadal to retire?

In many ways, yes. Nadal had previously said he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery and limited his appearances in 2023.

Nadal has been no stranger to injuries in recent years, and he developed the hip problem at the Australian Open in early 2023 and missed the French Open later that year before having surgery. He has also suffered from constant knee injuries dating back several years.

He has played only 23 matches in the past two seasons.

How many years did Nadal play professionally?

Twenty-three. The boy from Mallorca turned pro in 2001. Aged 15, he won his first match at a Challenger tournament in Seville, Spain.

How many tennis titles has Nadal won?

Total Grand Slams: 22

22 ATP titles: 92

92 Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022)

2 (2009, 2022) French Open: 14 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010)

2 (2008, 2010) US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) Olympic golds: 1 singles (2008), 1 doubles (2016)

1 singles (2008), 1 doubles (2016) Davis Cup: 5 (2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019)

How many weeks did he spend as world number one?

He was top-ranked for 209 weeks. Nadal was number one in the world at the end of 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

What is Nadal’s career prize money?

He made a total of $134.9m.

When will Nadal play his last tournament?

At the Davis Cup final for Spain, starting on November 19.

What is Nadal’s most memorable tennis match?

The Wimbledon 2008 men’s singles final. His victory over grass court specialist Federer on Centre Court at the All England Club is widely regarded to be one of the finest matches the men’s sport has ever seen. Nadal triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 after four hours and 48 minutes.

What was unique about Nadal’s game?

The left-handed baseline player hit a powerful forehand coupled with incredible topspin revolutions that gave him the edge, especially in longer rallies. Nadal will perhaps be best known for his tenacity, tirelessness and near-perfect game on clay, which earned him the title “King of Clay”.

What will Nadal do next?

For starters, he will let his body heal from the 23-year rigours of professional tennis. Nadal can then switch his focus to his famous tennis academy in Mallorca, which is largely overseen by his uncle and tennis coach Toni Nadal.

How did Federer react to Nadal’s retirement?

The Swiss tennis legend said he had hoped the day his friend Rafa retired “would never come”.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner, who retired two years ago, said in a post on social media.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”

The “Fedal” rivalry spanned almost two decades and ended in an emotional London farewell at the Laver Cup in September 2022.

Nadal edged out Federer in their head-to-head contests 24-16, coming out 6-3 on top in their Grand Slam finals. The two clasped hands and shed tears as Federer hobbled into retirement.

What did other sports stars have to say about Nadal’s retirement?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Footballer: “Rafa, what an incredible race you’ve had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!”

"It's tough news for all the tennis world, and not only the tennis world. I was very lucky to get to know him. He's an unbelievable person."

"You are amazing! It's been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter."

"Thank you Rafa for inspiring me and all of us. You will be missed."

"One of the greatest athletes our country has ever produced. Thank you for your titles, your values…VAMOS RAFA!."

“One of the greatest athletes our country has ever produced. Thank you for your titles, your values…VAMOS RAFA!.” Marc Marquez, MotoGP champion: “Thank you Rafa for being a reference for all of us!”